Drones from the SBUʼs “Alpha” Special Operations Center, along with other units of the Defense Forces, struck military and oil facilities in the port of Novorossiysk. A large-scale fire has been burning there since last night.
Babel was informed about this by sources in the Security Service.
Under attack were:
- warships;
- 30N6E2 guidance radar of the S-300 PMU-2 "Favorit" complex;
- anti-aircraft missile and gun complex "Pantsir-S2";
- Six of the seven oil tankers at the “Sheskharis” oil terminal. This is one of the largest oil tanker complexes for transshipment of oil and petroleum products in the south of the Russian Federation. Previously, Ukrainian defenders repeatedly attacked it.
