During the attack on the port of Novorossiysk on the night of March 2, Ukrainian troops damaged two ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet at once — the frigates Admiral Essen and Admiral Makarov.

This is confirmed by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The extent of damage to the frigates is being determined. Analysis of data on possible damage to other Russian vessels is also ongoing.

Previously, Babel sources in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) confirmed that the frigate Admiral Essen, the carrier of eight “Kalibr” cruise missiles, was hit.

Also on the night of March 2, SBU, together with other units of the Defense Forces, attacked the naval minesweeper Valentin Pikul in the port of Novorossiysk. The Russian anti-submarine ships Yeisk and Kasimov also suffered serious damage.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.