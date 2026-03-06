Another 300 Ukrainian soldiers and two civilians return home from captivity

Another 300 Ukrainian soldiers are returning home from Russian captivity. Two Ukrainian civilians were also returned today.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

This is the second and final stage of the prisoner exchange, which was agreed upon by delegations at the talks in Geneva.

Among those who returned are servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, and the Border Guard Service. Privates, sergeants, and officers defended Ukraine in various directions: Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Mariupol. Most of them had been in captivity for over a year, some since 2022.

The youngest released prisoner is 26 years old, the oldest is 60, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners reported. Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko said that among the 17 returned servicemen of the Ministry of Internal Affairs system: 10 guardsmen and 7 border guards.

In total, 500 servicemen returned home yesterday and today, Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported. Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine has returned 6 922 Ukrainians.

