The attack on Putinʼs residence, the kidnapping of the Venezuelan president, and the appointment of Budanov as head of the OP. Weekly digest

Attack on Putinʼs residence

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Ukraine used drones to strike Putinʼs residence in Valdai on the night of December 29. According to him, Russia is already preparing a retaliatory strike, and the country will review its negotiating position.

At the same time, he added that Russia does not plan to completely withdraw from the negotiation process. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a comment to journalists, called Lavrovʼs words a lie. Lavrovʼs statement came the day after Zelenskyʼs meeting with US President Donald Trump.

NABU suspects peopleʼs deputies

On December 29, law enforcement officers announced suspicions against five peopleʼs deputies who organized the systematic receipt of bribes for the "necessary" vote in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. According to law enforcement officers, the criminal group was created in 2021. Some of its members controlled the entire process, telling others which law to vote for or against.

To organize the votes, the group members sent instructions with the numbers of the draft laws in a specially created WhatsApp group. The group organizers also distributed the bribes received among the peopleʼs deputies.

Attacks on oil terminal and refinery in Russia

The Main Intelligence Directorate and the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine attacked the Tuapse marine oil terminal and the Tuapse refinery in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation on December 31, Babelʼs intelligence sources reported.

The military struck the AVT-12 primary oil processing unit of the Tuapse Refinery, as well as the transport pipelines and equipment of the marine oil terminal.

Commander of RDK Denis Kapustin turned out to be alive

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported on January 1 that the commander of the “Russian Volunteer Corps” (RDK) Denis Kapustin is alive. A week ago, his death was reported on the Zaporizhzhia front.

They said that the assassination of the commander of RDK, also known as Denis Nikitin, or “WhiteRex”, was ordered by the Russian special services and allocated $500 000 for this. But the commanderʼs life was saved thanks to a Ukrainian intelligence operation that lasted more than a month. GUR established the circle of those who ordered the crime and the perpetrators.

Budanov headed the Office of the President

President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate Kyrylo Budanov will replace Andriy Yermak as the new head of the Presidentʼs Office. Subsequently, Oleh Ivashchenko was appointed head of GUR.

According to the president, Budanov has “sufficient strength to achieve results”. The president also instructed the new head of the Defense Ministry to update and submit for approval the strategic framework for Ukraine’s defense and development and further steps.

Capture of the President of Venezuela

The US President Donald Trump reported on January 3 that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores had been detained and taken out of the country. He said the US had “successfully carried out a massive operation against Venezuela and its leader”.

The Venezuelan president and his wife have been charged in the United States with narco-terrorism, cocaine importation, illegal possession of machine guns and explosives, and conspiracy against the United States. Trump has said the United States plans to govern Venezuela until it can ensure a “safe, orderly, and prudent transition of power”.

Ukraine joined the European Union roaming zone

Ukraineʼs visa-free roaming with the European Union, Roam like at home, came into effect on January 1, 2026. Ukraine and the EU Council adopted the decision on the mutual opening of roaming markets back in the summer of 2025, and President Volodymyr Zelensky signed the relevant law in June.

Now Ukrainians can call, send messages, and use mobile Internet from Ukrainian phone numbers in 27 European Union countries without additional charges.

Tchaikovskyʼs name removed from Kyiv music academy

The Ministry of Culture has renamed the National Music Academy of Ukraine named after P. I. Tchaikovsky and removed the name of the Russian composer from the name. The commission determined that the use of Pyotr Tchaikovskyʼs name in the name of the institution is symbolic of Russian imperial policy and does not comply with current legislation.

The discussion around the name of the National Music Academy of Ukraine has been ongoing since April 2022. It was initiated by Olena Korchova, a professor at the Department of History of World Music, and later supported by students.

Zelenskyʼs conversation with journalists

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke with journalists about possible security guarantees from the United States for 50 years and a peace plan that will be put to a referendum.

The president said they want to put the 20-point plan to a referendum because it is important that the people of Ukraine support it. Holding a referendum requires at least 60 days of a complete ceasefire and proper security infrastructure, which Russia is currently not agreeing to.

Evacuation in the Chernihiv region

The authorities of the Chernihiv region have reported a mandatory evacuation of 14 border villages. These are the Novhorod-Siverska, Semenivska, Snovska and Horodnyanska communities. Special evacuation routes have been developed for evacuation, and there is transport. Resettlement of evacuees is a mandatory condition, and they are guaranteed places for temporary residence.

The border region of the region is under daily shelling. This year, a little over 1 400 residents have left the border region, but almost 300 people still remain there.

