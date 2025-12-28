Zelensky and Trump met in Florida

On December 28, a meeting between Presidents Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump took place in Florida, USA. It is taking place at Trumpʼs Mar-a-Lago residence.

It lasted about three hours.

The Italian publication Corriere della Sera writes that, according to Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, the meeting between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky has ended, and now both presidents will hold a video conference with European leaders.

According to CNN, the American delegation included:

Trumpʼs special envoy Steve Witkoff;

Secretary of State Marco Rubio;

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth;

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Kaine;

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller;

Chief of Staff Susie Wiles;

Trumpʼs son-in-law Jared Kushner;

Commissioner of the Federal Procurement Service within the General Services Administration Josh Gruenbaum.

As Volodymyr Zelensky previously reported, the Ukrainian negotiating team included:

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov;

Minister of Economy Alexei Sobolev;

Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Hnatov;

Advisor to the Head of the Presidentʼs Office Oleksandr Bevz;

First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Serhiy Kyslytsia.

At the meeting, Trump, commenting on the negotiations regarding Russiaʼs war against Ukraine, stated that there is currently no clear timeline for concluding a security agreement, but it will definitely be achieved.

"I donʼt have a timeline. Nobody even knows whatʼs going to be in the security agreement. But there will be a security agreement, and it will be strong," Trump said.

He also emphasized that such an agreement would have "significant economic benefits" for Ukraine.

"They have a lot to rebuild, and thereʼs a lot of wealth there. And they have great wealth, potentially," Trump noted.

Speaking about a possible agreement between Russia and Ukraine, Trump said that negotiations are in the final stages.

"They will either end or continue for a long time. Millions of people will die, and nobody wants that," he said.

In addition, he mentioned Russiaʼs recent attacks on Ukraine, noting that Ukraine is also striking at Russian territory.

"I believe that Ukraine has also carried out some very strong attacks, and I donʼt say that in a negative sense. There have been several explosions in different parts of Russia. I donʼt think Congo is behind this. I donʼt think the United States of America is behind this. Maybe Ukraine is behind this," Trump said.

After that, according to journalist Aaron Rupar, Trump indirectly told the press to "go eat outside", noting that the meeting would continue behind closed doors.

"I think you could sit outside and have a snack. Would you like a snack or do you consider it a bribe and therefore cannot write honestly?"

After that, the US leader also said to tell the chef to serve the press "a good lunch".

Before meeting with the Ukrainian leader, Trump had a phone conversation with Vladimir Putin. According to the Kremlin, it lasted one hour and fifteen minutes. They also said that Trump would call Putin again after the meeting.

Earlier, Axios, citing sources, wrote that US and Ukrainian presidents Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky will meet on December 28. Zelensky confirmed the meeting and said that they will talk about security guarantees and the restoration of Ukraine. They will also talk about the issues of territories and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

