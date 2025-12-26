Zelenskyy confirmed that he will meet with Trump on December 28. What they will talk about

On December 28, Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed a meeting with Donald Trump and said what they would talk about.

He said this during a conversation with journalists on December 26.

At the meeting with Trump, Zelensky will talk about security guarantees and the restoration of Ukraine. They will also discuss the issues of territories and the ZNPP.

"Regarding sensitive issues: we will discuss both Donbas and Zaporizhzhia station. As for the army: we are satisfied with the army that is fixed in the agreements (800 000 in peacetime). The American side hears us," the president added.

He also emphasized that the 20-point peace plan is 90% ready, and Ukraineʼs task is to complete it.

The President noted that Ukraine has not received an official response from Russia to the peace plan. Ukraine communicates exclusively with the Americans, and they communicate with the Russians.

The agreement with the US on security guarantees is almost ready, Zelensky stressed. Whether it will be signed or not depends on how the meeting at Mar-a-Lago goes. Zelensky believes that this document is already "on the table".

He also added that he would like Europeans to be present at the meeting with Trump. It is unlikely that an offline meeting will be possible in such a short time, but they can join online.

Separately, Zelensky also spoke about preparations for the elections. According to him, the activation of the election issue came from the US side, and this requires legislative capabilities and security. The partners have every opportunity to force Russia to guarantee security for the elections or referendum.

On December 24, Zelensky first reported a draft 20-point peace agreement between Ukraine, Russia, the United States, and Europe. It included security guarantees similar to Article 5 of the NATO Charter, the operation of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant by three countries (Ukraine, Russia, and the United States), and a free economic zone in the Donetsk region.

On the same day, Bloomberg wrote that Russia would demand changes to the latest version of the peace plan agreed upon by Ukraine and the United States.

