Zelensky first reported a draft 20-point peace agreement between Ukraine, Russia, the US and Europe

President Volodymyr Zelensky has for the first time outlined the content of a 20-point peace agreement between Ukraine, Russia, the United States and Europe. It was prepared after consultations between the United States, Ukraine and European partners. The president called it “a basic document on the end of the war”.

Suspilne writes about this after Zelenskyʼs meeting with journalists.

Point 1: Ukraineʼs sovereignty will be reaffirmed. The document states that Ukraine is a sovereign state, and all signatories to the agreement confirm this with their signatures.

Point 2: This document is a full and irrefutable non-aggression agreement between Russia and Ukraine. To support long-term peace, a mechanism for monitoring the contact line using space-based unmanned monitoring will be established, as well as an early warning mechanism for violations.

Point 3: Ukraine will receive strong security guarantees.

Point 4: The size of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will remain at 800 000 in peacetime.

Point 5: The United States, NATO, and the European signatory states will provide Ukraine with security guarantees similar to Article 5 of the NATO Charter.

If Russia invades Ukraine, in addition to a coordinated military response, all global sanctions against Russia will be reinstated.

If Ukraine invades Russia or opens fire on Russian territory without provocation, the security guarantees will be considered invalid. If Russia opens fire on Ukraine, the security guarantees will come into effect.

The US will receive compensation for security guarantees. According to Zelensky, this item has been crossed out for now because Ukraine does not understand what it means and is raising this issue.

The agreement does not exclude the possibility of separate bilateral security guarantees.

Point 6: Russia will enshrine its policy of non-aggression towards Europe and Ukraine in all necessary laws and all necessary international documents to be ratified by the State Duma of the Russian Federation.

Point 7: Ukraine will become a member of the European Union at a specific, specific time, and Ukraine will also receive short-term privileged access to the European market.

The precise dates for Ukraineʼs accession to the EU are currently the subject of bilateral discussions between the US and Ukraine, as well as confirmation by the EU.

Item 8: Adoption of a robust global development package for Ukraine (this will be outlined in a separate agreement on investment and future prosperity). In particular, it will provide for:

Creation of a Ukrainian development fund to invest in fast-growing industries (technology, data centers, artificial intelligence).

The United States and American companies will cooperate with Ukraine and jointly invest in the restoration, development, modernization, and operation of Ukraineʼs gas infrastructure.

Joint efforts for the reconstruction of territories affected by the war.

Infrastructure development.

Mining, natural resources.

The World Bank will prepare a special financing package to accelerate these efforts.

Establish a high-level working group to organize the implementation of the strategic recovery plan, maximizing opportunities for future prosperity.

Item 9: Establish multiple funds to address issues of Ukrainian economic recovery, reconstruction of damaged areas and regions, and humanitarian issues. The goal is to mobilize $800 billion through equity, grants, debt, and private sector contributions to help Ukraine realize its full potential.

The United States and European countries will create a capital and grant fund with a target size of $200 billion for transparent and effective investment in Ukraine.

A wide range of investments and other financial instruments will be used for Ukraine’s post-conflict reconstruction. Global reconstruction institutions will use mechanisms to strengthen and facilitate these efforts.

Ukraine will implement the best global standards for attracting foreign direct investment.

Ukraine reserves the right to compensation for damages caused.

Point 10: Ukraine will accelerate the process of concluding a free trade agreement with the US. At the same time, the US wants parity here for Ukrainians and Russians.

Item 11: Ukraine confirms that it will remain a nuclear-weapon-free state, in accordance with the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

Point 12: The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant will be operated jointly by three countries — Ukraine, the USA, and the Russian Federation.

The US proposes to divide control evenly, with the Americans being the general manager of this joint venture. The Ukrainian proposal is different: the Zaporizhzhia Power Plant will be a joint venture between the US and Ukraine — 50/50. But 50% of the electricity produced will go to Ukraine, and another 50% to the US, which will determine its own distribution.

Paragraph 13: Ukraine and Russia commit to implementing educational programs in schools and throughout society that promote understanding and tolerance of different cultures, eliminate racism and prejudice. Ukraine will implement EU rules on religious tolerance and the protection of minority languages.

Earlier, when asked about his position on the negotiations on the UOC MP and the Russian language, Zelensky replied that everything in the draft framework agreement is written in accordance with international law. Ukraine was forming an approach to some points based on the fact that Ukraine will be a member of the European Union in the future. Therefore, the attitude to such issues will be in accordance with European legislation.

Item 14: Territorial distribution.

The Russian Federation is withdrawing its troops from Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions. Regarding Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions, there are two options:

In Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson regions, the line of deployment of troops as of the date of the agreement is the de facto recognized line of contact. The working group will meet to determine the movement of forces necessary to cease hostilities, as well as to determine the parameters of potential future special economic zones.

A potential free economic zone in the Donbass is being discussed — the idea is being promoted by the US as a compromise, as the Russians demand the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the Donbass. It envisages a de facto demilitarized zone, where international forces will guarantee order and security. To approve it, Ukraine is ready to hold a referendum in the territories under its control. But the vote will be on support for the entire agreement, not just this point. If the decision is made, a separate agreement will be concluded between Ukraine, the United States and the Russians, which will determine the status of the special economic zone.

Point 15: Russia and Ukraine undertake not to change territorial agreements by force.

Point 16: Russia will not prevent Ukraine from using the Dnipro River and the Black Sea for commercial activities. A separate maritime agreement and an access agreement will be concluded, covering freedom of navigation and traffic. The Kinburn Spit will be demilitarized.

Item 17: A humanitarian committee will be established to resolve outstanding issues.

All prisoners of war, including those convicted in the Russian Federation since 2014, will be exchanged on the principle of "all for all".

All civilians — detainees and hostages, including children and political prisoners — will be returned.

Measures will be taken to address the problems and suffering of war victims.

Point 18: Ukraine should hold elections as soon as possible after signing the agreement.

First, the presidential elections: the Verkhovna Rada must work out and vote on a mechanism for how they can be held before martial law restrictions are lifted. Then there will be parliamentary and local elections.

Point 19: The agreement will be legally binding. Its implementation will be monitored and guaranteed by the Peace Council under the chairmanship of President Trump. Ukraine, Europe, NATO, Russia, the United States will be part of this mechanism. Sanctions are provided for violations.

Point 20: Once all parties agree to the agreement, a complete ceasefire will come into effect immediately.

Negotiations on the "peace plan"

The first version of the peace plan proposed by the United States consisted of 28 points. It provided for the recognition of Crimea, as well as the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, as de facto Russian.

After a series of negotiations between Ukraine, the United States, and European partners in Geneva starting on November 23, the American plan was reduced from 28 points to 19, taking into account the Ukrainian position.

Then, representatives of the United States and Ukraine met in Florida, and US representatives Witkoff and Kushner traveled to Moscow on December 2 for talks with the Russian side. No specific decisions were made at the talks, although the Russian Federation called the meeting "successful".

At press conferences on December 8 and 9, Zelensky commented on the state of the “peace plan”. He reported that the American “peace plan” had been reduced from 28 to 20 points — “blatantly unpro-Ukrainian points” had disappeared. The issues of territories where no compromise was found, the question of where European funds should be attracted, and the question of security guarantees remain.

There are currently three documents on peace. A framework document with 20 points — it is constantly changing. The second document is on security guarantees between Ukraine and the US and Ukraine and the Europeans. The third document concerns the recovery after the ceasefire.

On December 9, Axios, citing sources, wrote that Trumpʼs latest proposal contained stricter conditions than previous ones, in particular regarding territories and control over the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Before his trip to Germany, the Ukrainian president said that he had not received a response from the United States to the latest proposal for a "peace plan", which Ukraine and its European partners prepared and submitted to the Americans this week.

The plan will not be such that it will please everyone. There are many compromises in any of its options. But the most important thing is that it be as fair as possible for Ukraine and effective: “Not just a piece of paper, but an important step towards ending the war.” So that after its signing, Russia would not be able to launch a third aggression against the Ukrainian people.

Zelensky added that Ukraine wanted to join NATO from the very beginning, but the US and some European countries did not support it. Therefore, now bilateral security guarantees from the US in the format of Article 5 of the NATO Charter, as well as guarantees from European partners and other countries, are already a compromise on the part of Ukraine.

Regarding territorial issues, Zelensky believes that a ceasefire along the contact line could be a fair option today — Russia views this negatively and responds that Ukraine must leave Donbas.

The US proposed a compromise: Ukrainian troops would leave these territories, and Russian troops would not enter them, calling it a “free Ukrainian zone”. Ukraine does not accept this idea without a mutual withdrawal of troops.

On December 20, in a conversation with journalists, Zelensky said that the most difficult issues remain territories, the Zaporizhzhia NPP, and money for restoration.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.