President Zelensky answered journalistsʼ questions. He says he is ready to hold elections during the war

President Volodymyr Zelensky held a press conference on his way from Italy to Poland. He spoke about the possibility of elections during the war, security guarantees from the Americans, negotiations, the appointment of the head of the Presidentʼs Office, and other topics.
Elections during war
The US President Donald Trump said in an interview that "the time has come" to hold elections in Ukraine, and believes that Zelensky could win them.
The President of Ukraine responded that he is ready to hold elections and is "not holding on" to the presidency. But the issues of security, voting by the military, and the legislative basis for the legitimacy of the elections remain.
Zelensky asked the US, "perhaps together with European partners", to provide security for the elections. Then "in the next 60-90 days", Ukraine will be ready for this.
The President asked the MPs from the “Servant of the People” party and other parliamentarians to prepare proposals for legislative changes to allow elections to be held during martial law.
"I will be in Ukraine tomorrow. I am waiting for proposals from partners, I am waiting for proposals from our deputies and I am ready to go to the elections," Zelensky said.
"Peace Plan" and security guarantees
Zelensky said that Ukraine and its European partners have not yet submitted the “peace plan” with its amendments to the Americans. Yesterday, December 8, at a press conference, he said that it would probably be “ready tomorrow”. But Ukrainian and European national security advisers are still working on it. In particular, they are finalizing the issues of Ukraine’s future membership in the EU and the issue of frozen Russian assets.
There are currently three documents on peace. A framework document with 20 points — it is constantly changing. The second document is on security guarantees, between Ukraine and the US and Ukraine and the Europeans. The third document concerns the recovery after the ceasefire.
The Americans stated that "this time they want Ukraine to have realistic security guarantees voted by Congress", such as Article 5 of the NATO charter. And also that Ukraine has weapons, air defense, and if necessary, sanctions [against Russia] are applied.
The president believes that in the coming days, Ukraine will understand the details of the security guarantees from the US. They are currently formulated in a 20-point plan, analogous to Article 5 of the NATO charter.
Other statements:
- Ukraine already uses the Long Neptune, “Palanytsia”, “Flamingo”, and “Sapsan” missiles. "There are many moments when our enemy believes that the Neptunes were used, and let him continue to believe so".
- Ukraine is not negotiating with the Russian Federation because Russia has no interest in the peace process, and there are only attacks on Ukrainian energy. If the Russians are ready for an "energy truce" — Ukraine is ready for it.
- The US did not threaten to close PURL — on the contrary, they said that it would continue to operate. Another €800 million is needed this year — Ukraine knows where to get it. If the war continues, another €15 billion will be needed next year.
- Ukraine is working to obtain a reparations loan from Russiaʼs frozen assets, but if it is not approved, another format will be created. "There is simply no other choice".
- Ukraine wants to join NATO, but neither the US nor several other countries see Ukraine in NATO. And Russia will never see Ukraine there.
- Ukraine wants to return the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea, but it does not have the strength and sufficient support to do so.
- To eliminate the risks of corruption, as in “Energoatom”, it is necessary to: reboot energy companies (this should be done by Prime Minister Svyrydenko), check before appointing to positions — if it is not a competitive position, so that anti-corruption bodies and other law enforcement agencies provide relevant information.
- On the appointment of the head of the Office of the President: "Today, there are so many such questions [...], so many different proposals, exchanges of opinions. Honestly, the war is much more important, so there is a feeling that it is easier to liquidate the Office than to appoint a person.”
