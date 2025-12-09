President Zelensky answered journalistsʼ questions. He says he is ready to hold elections during the war

President Volodymyr Zelensky held a press conference on his way from Italy to Poland. He spoke about the possibility of elections during the war, security guarantees from the Americans, negotiations, the appointment of the head of the Presidentʼs Office, and other topics.

Elections during war

The US President Donald Trump said in an interview that "the time has come" to hold elections in Ukraine, and believes that Zelensky could win them.

The President of Ukraine responded that he is ready to hold elections and is "not holding on" to the presidency. But the issues of security, voting by the military, and the legislative basis for the legitimacy of the elections remain.

Zelensky asked the US, "perhaps together with European partners", to provide security for the elections. Then "in the next 60-90 days", Ukraine will be ready for this.

The President asked the MPs from the “Servant of the People” party and other parliamentarians to prepare proposals for legislative changes to allow elections to be held during martial law.

"I will be in Ukraine tomorrow. I am waiting for proposals from partners, I am waiting for proposals from our deputies and I am ready to go to the elections," Zelensky said.

"Peace Plan" and security guarantees

Zelensky said that Ukraine and its European partners have not yet submitted the “peace plan” with its amendments to the Americans. Yesterday, December 8, at a press conference, he said that it would probably be “ready tomorrow”. But Ukrainian and European national security advisers are still working on it. In particular, they are finalizing the issues of Ukraine’s future membership in the EU and the issue of frozen Russian assets.

There are currently three documents on peace. A framework document with 20 points — it is constantly changing. The second document is on security guarantees, between Ukraine and the US and Ukraine and the Europeans. The third document concerns the recovery after the ceasefire.

The Americans stated that "this time they want Ukraine to have realistic security guarantees voted by Congress", such as Article 5 of the NATO charter. And also that Ukraine has weapons, air defense, and if necessary, sanctions [against Russia] are applied.

The president believes that in the coming days, Ukraine will understand the details of the security guarantees from the US. They are currently formulated in a 20-point plan, analogous to Article 5 of the NATO charter.

Other statements: