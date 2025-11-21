Axios: US peace plan includes security guarantees for Ukraine, but contains a number of restrictions. Full text of American peace plan

The US President Donald Trumpʼs new peace plan for Ukraine includes security guarantees modeled on NATOʼs Article 5, which obliges the US and European allies to view an attack on Ukraine as an attack on the entire transatlantic community.

A draft of the relevant agreement was obtained by Axios journalists.

The plan consists of 28 points and provides for serious concessions from Ukraine. These include, in particular, the reduction of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the lifting of sanctions against Russia, the recognition of Crimea, Donetsk and Luhansk regions as de facto Russian, and Ukraineʼs refusal to join NATO.

However, under one of the security guarantees clauses, any future “significant, deliberate, and sustained armed attack” by the Russian Federation on Ukraine will be considered “an attack that threatens the peace and security of the transatlantic community”. And the US and its allies will respond accordingly, including with the use of military force.

It is indicated that the security guarantees will be valid for the first 10 years, but may be extended by mutual consent of the parties.

The document includes lines for signatures from Ukraine, the United States, the EU, NATO and Russia. A senior White House official said Russia had been informed of the draft, but it was unclear whether Vladimir Putinʼs signature would ultimately be required.

Another White House media source said the Trump administration considers the proposed security guarantee a "big win" for Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukraineʼs long-term security.

American officials note that this plan may provoke a negative reaction from Trumpʼs allies in the "America First" movement, as it effectively obliges the American Armed Forces to defend Ukraine in the event of a new war.

White House representatives emphasized that the proposal still needs to be discussed with European partners, so it may be subject to change.

Here is a complete list of points from the draft American peace plan:

1. The sovereignty of Ukraine will be confirmed.

2. A comprehensive non-aggression pact will be concluded between Russia, Ukraine, and Europe. All the conflicts of the last 30 years will be considered resolved.

3. Russia is expected not to violate the borders of neighbouring countries, and NATO will not expand further.

4. A dialogue will be held between Russia and NATO, mediated by the United States, to resolve all security issues and create conditions for de-escalation in order to ensure global security and expand opportunities for cooperation and future economic development.

5. Ukraine will receive reliable security guarantees.

6. The size of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be reduced to 600 000 military personnel.

7. Ukraine agrees to enshrine in its Constitution that it will never join NATO. And NATO agrees to include in its charter a provision stating that Ukraine will not be admitted to the Alliance in the future.

8. NATO agrees not to deploy its troops on the territory of Ukraine.

9. European fighter jets will be stationed in Poland.

10. US guarantees:

The US will receive compensation for the guarantees provided;

if Ukraine invades Russia, it will lose its guarantees;

if Russia invades Ukraine, in addition to a decisive coordinated military response, all global sanctions will be reinstated, and the recognition of new territories and other benefits of this agreement will be revoked;

If Ukraine launches a missile at Moscow or St. Petersburg without reason, the security guarantees are declared invalid.

11. Ukraine is eligible for EU membership and will receive short-term preferential access to the European market while this issue is being considered.

12. A strong global recovery package for Ukraine is envisaged, including (but not limited to):

creation of the Development Fund of Ukraine to invest in fast-growing industries, including technology, data centers and artificial intelligence;

US cooperation with Ukraine in the restoration, development, modernization, and operation of gas infrastructure, including pipelines and storage facilities;

joint efforts to rebuild regions affected by the war, with the aim of reconstructing and modernizing cities and residential areas;

infrastructure development;

development of minerals and natural resources;

a special financing package from the World Bank to accelerate these efforts.

13. Russia will be reintegrated into the global economy:

the lifting of sanctions will be discussed and agreed upon in stages and on an individual basis;

The United States will enter into a long-term economic cooperation agreement for mutual development in the areas of energy, natural resources, infrastructure, artificial intelligence, data centers, rare earth mining projects in the Arctic, and other mutually beneficial corporate opportunities;

Russia will be invited back to the G8.

14. The frozen funds will be used as follows:

$100 billion in frozen Russian assets will be invested in US-led recovery and investment efforts in Ukraine;

The US will receive 50% of the profits from this transaction;

Europe will add $100 billion to increase the amount of investment available for Ukraineʼs reconstruction. Funds frozen in Europe will be unfrozen;

the remaining frozen Russian assets will be invested in a separate US-Russian investment vehicle, which will implement joint projects in certain industries;

This fund will be aimed at strengthening relations and increasing common interests to create a strong incentive not to return to conflict.

15. A joint US-Russian security working group will be established to facilitate the implementation and ensure compliance with all provisions of this agreement.

16. Russia will enshrine in its legislation a policy of non-aggression against Europe and Ukraine.

17. The United States and Russia will agree to extend the terms of nuclear non-proliferation and arms control treaties, including the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty.

18. Ukraine agrees to remain a nuclear-weapon-free state in accordance with the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

19. The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant will be put into operation under the supervision of IAEA, and the generated electricity will be distributed equally between Russia and Ukraine — 50:50.

20. Both countries undertake to implement educational programs in schools and society aimed at promoting mutual understanding, tolerance of different cultures and overcoming racism and prejudice:

Ukraine will implement EU rules on religious tolerance and protection of linguistic minorities;

both countries will agree to abolish all discriminatory measures and guarantee respect for the rights of Ukrainian and Russian media and education;

All Nazi ideology and related activities must be rejected and banned.

21. Territories:

Crimea, as well as the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, will be recognized as de facto Russian, including by the United States;

Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions will be frozen along the contact line, which will mean de facto recognition of this line as the actual border;

Russia will give up other agreed territories it controls outside the five designated regions;

The Ukrainian Armed Forces will withdraw their troops from the part of the Donetsk region that they currently control, and this withdrawal zone will be considered a neutral demilitarized buffer zone, internationally recognized as the territory of the Russian Federation. Russian troops will not enter this demilitarized zone.

22. Once future territorial arrangements have been agreed, both the Russian Federation and Ukraine undertake not to alter them by force. Any security guarantees will not apply in the event of a breach of this undertaking.

23. Russia will not prevent Ukraine from using the Dnipro River for commercial activities, and agreements will also be reached on the free transportation of grain through the Black Sea.

24. A humanitarian committee will be established to resolve outstanding issues:

all prisoners and bodies of the dead will be exchanged on the principle of "all for all";

all civilian hostages and prisoners, including children, will be returned;

a family reunification program will be in place;

measures will be taken to alleviate the suffering of the victims of the conflict.

25. Ukraine will hold elections in 100 days.

26. All parties involved in this conflict will receive a full amnesty for their actions during the war and agree not to make any claims or entertain any complaints in the future.

27. This agreement will be legally binding. Its implementation will be monitored and guaranteed by the Peace Council, headed by President Donald Trump. Violations will be subject to sanctions.

28. Once all parties agree to this document, the ceasefire will come into effect immediately after the withdrawal of troops from both sides to the agreed positions to begin implementing the agreement.

How Ukraine reacts to the US peace plan

According to Axios, Volodymyr Zelensky, at a meeting with US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll, said that he was ready to cooperate on a new plan developed by the Americans.

At the same time, Zelensky emphasized that the document contains points that cross Kyivʼs "red lines", and Ukraine is currently preparing a counterproposal.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the Ukrainian side has changed one of the key points of Trumpʼs plan to end the war. The original draft proposed an audit of all international aid to Ukraine. In the version agreed to by Kyiv, this point was replaced with the wording of "full amnesty to all parties for actions during the war".

The White House also stated that Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov "agreed on most points" during discussions with the United States.

However, Umerov later denied media reports that he had approved the American peace plan. He stated that his role in the US was “purely technical” — he was involved in organizing meetings and preparing the dialogue, and he did not provide assessments or approval, as this was “not within his authority”.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.