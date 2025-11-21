Financial Times: The US insists Ukraine signs ‘peace plan’ by Thanksgiving

Ukraine has come under intense pressure from the administration of US President Donald Trump, which is seeking quick approval of a large-scale "peace plan" developed jointly with Russia.

This is reported by the Financial Times (FT), citing sources.

According to the publicationʼs interlocutors, Washington is working on an "aggressive schedule" and expects Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to sign the agreement by Thanksgiving Day, November 27, in order to present it in Moscow during this month and complete the process in December.

The Office of the President of Ukraine confirmed receipt of the plan and stated that they would work on its provisions "for the sake of a just end to the war". At the same time, Zelensky emphasized that the document contains points that cross Kyivʼs "red lines", and Ukraine is currently preparing a counterproposal.

Details of the American peace plan

The Telegraph, citing sources, described the details of the new peace proposal:

Russia will de facto control the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, but legally the territory will remain with Ukraine. At the same time, Moscow will have to pay a “rent payment” for the use of the territories;

Kyiv should halve its army and abandon long-range missiles;

the presence of foreign troops and the use of foreign aircraft in Ukraine is prohibited;

the Russian language and the Russian Orthodox Church will receive official status in the occupied territories;

Ukraine will be able to negotiate security guarantees from the US and Europe to support the ceasefire.

Bloomberg wrote that the plan also calls for lifting sanctions on Russia and halting investigations into Russian war crimes.

