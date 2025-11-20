The Telegraph: Trumpʼs peace plan provides for Russian control over Donetsk and Luhansk regions in exchange for “rent payment”

The US peace plan for Russiaʼs war against Ukraine provides that Ukraine will be able to "lease" part of its territory to the aggressor country.

This is reported by The Telegraph, citing sources.

According to plan:

Russia will de facto control the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, but legally the territory will remain with Ukraine. At the same time, Moscow will have to pay a “rent payment” for the use of the territories;

Kyiv should halve its army and abandon long-range missiles;

the presence of foreign troops and the use of foreign aircraft in Ukraine is prohibited;

the Russian language and the Russian Orthodox Church will receive official status in the occupied territories;

Ukraine will be able to negotiate security guarantees from the US and Europe to support the ceasefire.

According to the publication, the negotiations were held by Trumpʼs special envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian representative Kirill Dmitriev in Miami. Sources report that the White House pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, hinting at his weakness due to a corruption scandal.

Ukraine has already rejected this plan, and Russia has stated that it has no information about it.

On the eve, Axios, citing Russian and American officials, wrote that the White House is secretly consulting with Russia on developing a new plan to end the full-scale Russian-Ukrainian war.

The entire document is divided into four categories: peace in Ukraine, security guarantees, security in Europe, and future US relations with Russia and Ukraine. Subsequently, NBC, citing sources, wrote that Trump approved the plan.

Ukrainian and American officials said that Witkoff was scheduled to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Turkey on November 19. However, he postponed his trip.

Earlier this week, Witkoff discussed the plan with National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov in a meeting in Miami.

In an evening address on November 16, Volodymyr Zelensky reported work on a new start to negotiations and the resumption of exchanges. For November 19, he reported important meetings in Turkey, at which the intensification of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will be discussed, and Ukraine will offer its partners "worked-out solutions".

