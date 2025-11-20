NBC News: Trump approved a 28-point “peace plan” between Russia and Ukraine

President Donald Trump this week approved a 28-point plan for a “peaceful settlement” between Russia and Ukraine, which his administration has been developing behind closed doors for the past few weeks.

This is reported by NBC News, citing sources.

Special envoy Steve Witkoff, Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner were involved in preparing the document.

The plan was created in consultation with Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev, but Ukraine was not included in the process. According to the sources, Kyiv was given only “general outlines”, without details or the opportunity to submit proposals.

The US administration claims that the document provides "security guarantees for both sides" and could become the basis for resuming negotiations.

The appearance of the plan coincided with a corruption scandal in Kyiv, which Russia, according to NBCʼs Ukrainian interlocutors, could use to weaken Ukraineʼs position in the negotiations.

The day before, Axios, citing Russian and American officials, wrote that the White House is secretly consulting with Russia on developing a new plan to end the full-scale Russian-Ukrainian war. The entire document is divided into four categories: peace in Ukraine, security guarantees, security in Europe, and future US relations with Russia and Ukraine.

Ukrainian and American officials said that Witkoff was scheduled to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Turkey on November 19. However, he postponed his trip.

Earlier this week, he discussed the plan with the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov in a meeting in Miami.

In an evening address on November 16, Volodymyr Zelensky reported work on a new start to negotiations and the resumption of exchanges. For November 19, he announced important meetings in Turkey, at which the intensification of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will be discussed, and Ukraine will offer its partners "worked-out solutions".

