Axios: Zelensky told Americans he was ready to cooperate on a new peace plan

President Volodymyr Zelensky, during a meeting with US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll, said that he was ready to cooperate on a new plan developed by the Americans.
This was reported by Axios, citing sources among American and Ukrainian officials.
Zelenskyʼs meeting with US President Donald Trumpʼs special representative, Steve Witkoff, on November 19 broke down because Zelensky did not agree with the plan. The Telegraph also reported that Ukraine rejected the plan.
However, during today’s meeting, the Ukrainian president “was more accommodating”. A US official told Axios that the parties agreed on “tight deadlines” to sign the document.
The Wall Street Journal, citing sources, writes that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will present the plan to the Europeans tomorrow. The United States did not consult with the Europeans during the development of the plan, and the Ukrainians were involved only after negotiations between Witkoff and Putinʼs special representative Kirill Dmitriev.
Details of the American peace plan
The Telegraph, citing sources , described the details of the new peace proposal:
- Russia will de facto control the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, but legally the territory will remain with Ukraine. At the same time, Moscow will have to pay a “rent payment” for the use of the territories;
- Kyiv should halve its army and abandon long-range missiles;
- the presence of foreign troops and the use of foreign aircraft in Ukraine is prohibited;
- the Russian language and the Russian Orthodox Church will receive official status in the occupied territories;
- Ukraine will be able to negotiate security guarantees from the US and Europe to support the ceasefire.
Bloomberg wrote that the plan also calls for lifting sanctions on Russia and halting investigations into Russian war crimes.
