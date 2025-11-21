WSJ: Ukraine changed one of the key points in Trumpʼs “peace plan”

The Ukrainian side has changed one of the key points of the plan developed by the administration of US President Donald Trump to end Russiaʼs war against Ukraine.

This is reported by The Wall Street Journal, citing sources.

The original draft proposed an audit of all international aid to Ukraine. In the version agreed to by Kyiv, this clause was replaced with the wording of “full amnesty to all parties for actions during the war”.

The White House also stated that Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov "agreed on most points" during discussions with the United States.

However, at a meeting of the UN Security Council, Ukraineʼs Deputy Permanent Representative Khrystyna Hayovyshyn emphasized that Ukraine would not accept any restrictions on the right to self-defense, the size of the army, or the transfer of territories to the Russian Federation.

In addition, according to the newspaper, European countries that were not involved in developing the plan are preparing their own alternative proposal, more favorable to Ukraine.

Details of the American peace plan

The Telegraph, citing sources, described the details of the new peace proposal:

Russia will de facto control the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, but legally the territory will remain with Ukraine. At the same time, Moscow will have to pay a “rent payment” for the use of the territories;

Kyiv should halve its army and abandon long-range missiles;

the presence of foreign troops and the use of foreign aircraft in Ukraine is prohibited;

the Russian language and the Russian Orthodox Church will receive official status in the occupied territories;

Ukraine will be able to negotiate security guarantees from the US and Europe to support the ceasefire.

Bloomberg wrote that the plan also calls for lifting sanctions on Russia and halting investigations into Russian war crimes.

