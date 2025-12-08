Zelensky held a press conference — he talked about the candidates for the head of the Presidentʼs Office, peace negotiations and more

President Volodymyr Zelensky held a conversation with journalists. He spoke about the candidates for the position of the new head of the Presidentʼs Office (OP), the American peace plan, and answered questions from Babel.

Zelensky answered questions from journalists on the plane after meeting with EU leaders in London.

Zelensky said who he is considering for the position of new head of the Presidentʼs Office

Among the options are the Defense Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, the head of GUR Kyrylo Budanov. Also being considered are the candidacies of the Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Kyslytsa and the Deputy Head of Presidentʼs Office Pavlo Palisa.

The president said the decision is complicated by the need to think about who will replace these people in their positions.

Territorial concessions

In response to Babelʼs question, the president replied that Ukraine has no right "under the Constitution, international and moral law" to cede its territories. He also said that the Americans are looking for a compromise between Russiaʼs demands that Ukraine cede territories and Ukraineʼs fight for them.

American peace plan

Zelensky believes that President Trump really wants to end the war, but he has "his own vision" that differs from Ukraineʼs. For Ukraine, it is important "on what basis" the war will end — so that there is no risk of re-invasion.

The president announced that the American “peace plan” had been reduced from 28 to 20 points — “points that were frankly not pro-Ukrainian” had disappeared. The issues of territories where no compromise was found, the question of where European funds should be attracted, and the question of security guarantees remain.

According to the president, the peace plan will be finalized — it will probably be ready tomorrow and sent to the Americans. He also added that he has asked Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko to work on the economic block of the plan.

