Peace plan cut short, the US says “huge progress”. The main thing about the talks in Geneva

On November 23, Ukraine, the United States, and European partners held a series of talks, regarding the American peace plan, in Geneva, Switzerland. There is little official information about the results of the meetings, but Babel has gathered everything that is known at this point.

The negotiations took place in several stages: first Ukraine and the United States, then the Europeans joined them.

The US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reported "tremendous progress" after all the meetings. Despite Donald Trumpʼs words about a November 27 deadline, Rubio allowed for a more flexible schedule that would allow for more negotiations.

The United States and Ukraine issued a joint statement overnight. It said the parties had prepared an updated and revised framework document for peace, but without details. The statement only specified that the agreement must fully respect Ukraineʼs sovereignty.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the document retained the points on the need to release civilians and prisoners of war according to the formula "all for all" and to return Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

Financial Times sources say the US plan has been reduced from 28 points to 19. It is not yet known which provisions have been removed. The Telegraph previously published an alternative plan from the EU, which contained 24 points.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitrii Peskov claims that Russia has not received an updated version of the peace plan.

The Ukrainian delegation is already returning home. This evening, it is scheduled to report to Zelensky on the results of the talks in Geneva.

What is known about the American peace plan?

NBC News was one of the first to report on the American peace plan. According to the publication, the document was developed over several weeks with Russian negotiator Kirill Dmitriev. Ukraine was not involved in the process.

The Telegraph, citing sources , described the details of the new peace proposal:

Russia will de facto control the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, but legally the territory will remain with Ukraine. At the same time, Moscow will have to pay a "rent" for the use of the territories.

Kyiv should halve its army and abandon long-range missiles.

The presence of foreign troops and the use of foreign aircraft in Ukraine are prohibited.

The Russian language and the Russian Orthodox Church will receive official status in the occupied territories.

Ukraine will be able to negotiate security guarantees from the US and Europe to support the ceasefire.

Bloomberg wrote that the plan also calls for lifting sanctions on Russia and halting investigations into Russian war crimes.

On November 21, Axios published the full text of the draft peace agreement, which contains 28 points. Here is the full list. Among a number of restrictions for Ukraine, the new US peace plan includes security guarantees modeled on NATOʼs Article 5, which obliges the US and European allies to consider an attack on Ukraine as an attack on the entire Alliance.

Trump has set a deadline of November 27 for a peace plan for Ukraine. Meanwhile, Reuters, citing sources, says the US is threatening to cut intelligence and weapons to force Ukraine to sign a peace deal. CNN sources say the Trump administration wants Russia and Ukraine to reach an agreement by the end of the year.

