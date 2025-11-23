No restrictions for the Armed Forces and with the possibility of joining NATO. The Telegraph published the full peace plan from EU

The Telegraph published a full peace plan proposed by the European Union as an alternative to the American one.

The plan consists of 24 points. Here they are:

1. Cessation of war and agreements that guarantee its non-recurrence, to establish a permanent basis for sustainable peace and security.

2. Both parties to the conflict undertake to conclude a complete and unconditional ceasefire in the air, on land and at sea.

3. Both sides shall immediately begin negotiations on how to technically implement ceasefire monitoring with the participation of the United States and European countries.

4. Under US leadership, international monitoring of the ceasefire is being implemented, to be conducted by Ukraine’s partners. The monitoring will be largely remote, using satellites, drones, and other technological means with a flexible ground component to investigate alleged violations.

5. A mechanism will be established through which the parties can submit reports on ceasefire violations and discuss corrective measures.

6. Russia will definitely return all deported and illegally displaced Ukrainian children. The process will be carried out with the support of international partners.

7. The parties to the conflict exchange all prisoners of war — on the principle of "all for all". Russia releases all civilian detainees.

8. After ensuring the stability of the ceasefire, the parties shall take measures for humanitarian relief, including family visits across the contact line.

9. The sovereignty of Ukraine is respected and affirmed. Ukraine is not forced into neutrality.

10. Ukraine receives strong legally binding security guarantees, including from the US (analogous to an agreement similar to Article 5 of the NATO Charter), to prevent future aggression.

11. No restrictions will be imposed on the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the countryʼs defense industry. This also applies to international cooperation.

12. The guarantor countries are a special group of European and non-European states. Ukraine will be able to independently decide on the presence, armament, and operations of friendly armed forces invited by the Ukrainian government to its territory.

13. Ukraineʼs membership in NATO depends on consensus within the Alliance.

14. Ukraine becomes a member of the EU.

15. Ukraine is ready to remain a nuclear-free state within the framework of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

16. Territorial issues will be discussed after a complete and unconditional ceasefire.

17. Negotiations on territories begin from positions away from the current line of contact.

18. After agreeing on territorial issues, both Russia and Ukraine undertake not to change them by force.

19. Ukraine regains control over the Zaporizhzhia NPP (with US participation) and the Kakhovka Dam. A mechanism for transferring control will be established.

20. Ukraine gains unimpeded passage along the Dnipro River and control over the Kinburn Spit.

21. Ukraine and its partners carry out economic cooperation without restrictions.

22. Ukraine will be fully restored and will receive financial compensation from frozen Russian assets.

23. Sanctions imposed against Russia since 2014 will be gradually and partially eased once a stable peace is achieved. They will be reinstated if the peace agreement is violated.

24. Separate negotiations on the European security architecture will begin with the participation of all OSCE states.

What is known about the American peace plan?

NBC News was one of the first to report on the American peace plan. According to the publication, the document was developed over several weeks with Russian negotiator Kirill Dmitriev. Ukraine was not involved in the process.

The Telegraph, citing sources, described the details of the new peace proposal:

Russia will de facto control the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, but legally the territory will remain with Ukraine. At the same time, Moscow will have to pay a “rent payment” for the use of the territories;

Kyiv should halve its army and abandon long-range missiles;

the presence of foreign troops and the use of foreign aircraft in Ukraine is prohibited;

the Russian language and the Russian Orthodox Church will receive official status in the occupied territories;

Ukraine will be able to negotiate security guarantees from the US and Europe to support the ceasefire.

Bloomberg wrote that the plan also calls for lifting sanctions on Russia and halting investigations into Russian war crimes.

On November 21, Axios published the full text of the draft peace agreement, which contains 28 points. Here is the full list. Among a number of restrictions for Ukraine, the new US peace plan includes security guarantees modeled on NATOʼs Article 5, which obliges the US and European allies to consider an attack on Ukraine as an attack on the entire Alliance.

Trump has set a deadline of November 27 for a peace plan for Ukraine. Meanwhile, Reuters, citing sources, says the US is threatening to cut intelligence and weapons to force Ukraine to sign a peace deal. CNN sources say the Trump administration wants Russia and Ukraine to reach an agreement by the end of the year.

