Trump names deadline to approve peace plan for Ukraine

The US President Donald Trump considers November 27 — Thanksgiving Day in the US — an appropriate time to adopt a peace plan for Ukraine.

He said this in an interview with Fox News Radio.

"I had a lot of deadlines, but if everything goes well, deadlines tend to extend. But Thursday is the right time," he said.

When host Brian Kilmeade asked about the point under which Ukraine must give Russia the part of the Donetsk region not captured by the Russian Armed Forces, Trump replied: "Theyʼre going to lose the land soon anyway."

Kilmeade drew Trumpʼs attention to the fact that after the war in Ukraine, Vladimir Putin may attack the Baltic countries.

"He will stop, he doesnʼt need another war. You may say what you want to say, but this war was generally conceived as a one-day one, and it has been going on for four years," the US president replied.

Trump praised his own sanctions against “Rosneft” and “Lukoil” and said he had no intention of lifting them.

What is known about the American peace plan?

NBC News was one of the first to report on the American peace plan. According to the publication, the document was developed over several weeks with Russian negotiator Kirill Dmitriev. Ukraine was not involved in the process.

The Telegraph, citing sources , described the details of the new peace proposal:

Russia will de facto control the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, but legally the territory will remain with Ukraine. At the same time, Moscow will have to pay a “rent payment” for the use of the territories;

Kyiv should halve its army and abandon long-range missiles;

the presence of foreign troops and the use of foreign aircraft in Ukraine is prohibited;

the Russian language and the Russian Orthodox Church will receive official status in the occupied territories;

Ukraine will be able to negotiate security guarantees from the US and Europe to support the ceasefire.

Bloomberg wrote that the plan also calls for lifting sanctions on Russia and halting investigations into Russian war crimes.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.