Bloomberg: Russia will demand changes to the latest version of the peace plan agreed upon by Ukraine and the US

Russia will review the latest changes to the peace agreement developed by Ukraine and the United States and will insist on key changes.

Bloomberg writes about this, citing an anonymous source close to the Kremlin.

According to him, Moscow views the 20-point plan only as a starting point for further negotiations. They believe that the agreement does not contain "provisions important for Russia" and "answers to many questions".

In particular, the Kremlin will demand that the plan include additional restrictions on the size of the Ukrainian army and types of weapons for Ukraine.

Russia also wants guarantees that NATO will not expand eastward, and that Ukraine will have a neutral status if it joins the European Union.

The Russians are also unhappy that the agreement does not include clear guarantees regarding the status of the Russian language in Ukraine, and will demand "clarity" regarding the lifting of Western sanctions and the fate of their frozen assets.

The publicationʼs interlocutor says that Russia considers the current document "a fairly typical Ukrainian plan", so it intends to study it with a "cool head".

Bloomberg adds that Russia is not risking rejecting the peace plan completely, as it is afraid of spoiling relations with the US President Donald Trump.

On December 24, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky first reported the content of a 20-point peace agreement between Ukraine, Russia, the United States and Europe. He called it “a basic document on the end of the war”. The agreement was prepared after consultations between the United States, Ukraine and European partners.

The document, in particular, stipulates that Ukraine will receive strong security guarantees, and the number of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be 800 000 in peacetime.

Representatives of the Russian authorities have not officially commented on this plan.

Negotiations on the "peace plan"

The first version of the peace plan proposed by the United States consisted of 28 points. It provided for the recognition of Crimea, as well as the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, as de facto Russian.

After a series of negotiations between Ukraine, the United States, and European partners in Geneva starting on November 23, the American plan was reduced from 28 points to 19, taking into account the Ukrainian position.

Then, representatives of the United States and Ukraine met in Florida, and US representatives Witkoff and Kushner traveled to Moscow on December 2 for talks with the Russian side. No specific decisions were made at the talks, although the Russian Federation called the meeting "successful".

At press conferences on December 8 and 9, Zelensky commented on the state of the “peace plan”. He reported that the American “peace plan” had been reduced from 28 to 20 points — “blatantly unpro-Ukrainian points” had disappeared. The issues of territories where no compromise was found, the question of where European funds should be attracted, and the question of security guarantees remain.

There are currently three documents on peace. A framework document with 20 points, it is constantly changing. The second document is on security guarantees between Ukraine and the US and Ukraine and the Europeans. The third document concerns the recovery after the ceasefire.

On December 9, Axios, citing sources, wrote that Trumpʼs latest proposal contained stricter conditions than previous ones, in particular regarding territories and control over the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Before his trip to Germany, the Ukrainian president said that he had not received a response from the United States to the latest proposal for a "peace plan", which Ukraine and its European partners prepared and submitted to the Americans this week.

The plan will not be such that it will please everyone. There are many compromises in any of its options. But the most important thing is that it be as fair as possible for Ukraine and effective: “Not just a piece of paper, but an important step towards ending the war.” So that after its signing, Russia would not be able to launch a third aggression against the Ukrainian people.

Zelensky added that Ukraine wanted to join NATO from the very beginning, but the US and some European countries did not support it. Therefore, now bilateral security guarantees from the US in the format of Article 5 of the NATO Charter, as well as guarantees from European partners and other countries, are already a compromise on the part of Ukraine.

Regarding territorial issues, Zelensky believes that a ceasefire along the contact line could be a fair option today — Russia views this negatively and responds that Ukraine must leave Donbas.

The US proposed a compromise: Ukrainian troops would leave these territories, and Russian troops would not enter them, calling it a “free Ukrainian zone”. Ukraine does not accept this idea without a mutual withdrawal of troops.

On December 20, in a conversation with journalists, Zelensky said that the most difficult issues remain territories, the Zaporizhzhia NPP, and money for restoration.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.