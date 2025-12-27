Commander of the “Russian Volunteer Corps” Denis Nikitin died at the front

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the commander of the "Russian Volunteer Corps" (RDK) Denis “WhiteRex” Nikitin was killed while performing a combat mission.

This was reported to the RDK.

It is previously known that Denis Nikitin died as a result of an FPV drone attack in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

The circumstances are still being determined.

The "Russian Volunteer Corps" is a military formation of Russian volunteers fighting on the side of Ukraine against Russia, subordinate to the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. It was created in August 2022.

The RDK commander Denis Nikitin was born in Moscow, and later lived in Europe with his parents for more than one year — he studied in the Netherlands and Germany.

In 2014, he came to Kyiv for Euromaidan. Since 2017, he has moved to Ukraine.

In an interview with Radio Liberty in December 2022, Nikitin said that he decided to defend Ukraine with weapons in his hands on February 24, 2022. By the end of March, he was in Kyiv, helping to distribute humanitarian aid, guarding volunteers, patrolling the station, and delivering medicine. Later, there was the first combat mission to Mykolaiv.

In March 2023, he conducted a raid in the Bryansk region with several members of the RDK, and in May he participated in an invasion of the Belgorod region, presumably together with the Russian Freedom Legion. After the first raid, Russia added Nikitin to its list of terrorists.

In November of the same year, Denis Nikitin was sentenced in absentia to life imprisonment in Russia.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.