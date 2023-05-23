Raid in the Belgorod region: the operation of Russian volunteers continues. The authorities say about the “cleanup” and 12 wounded

The Legion "Freedom of Russia" and the "Russian Volunteer Corps" (RVC) informed that they are continuing the operation to "liberate" Belgorod region. They do not provide any details, the Russian media are also silent. This may indicate that the formations still remain in the region.

RVC published a video with soldiers on an armored personnel carrier, and its commander Denys Nikitin posted a photo with one of the soldiers on Instagram 5 hours ago.

Meanwhile, a video from the alleged border checkpoint "Graivoron" is being published on social networks, on the wall of which the inscription "Greetings from Bakhmut" can be seen. Its destruction was reported yesterday. There were also videos of a supposedly killed Russian border guard, an armored personnel carrier seized from the Russians by RVC soldiers (a collection has already been opened for its repair) and a lost Ukrainian MaxxPro armored personnel carrier.

The governor of the region Vyacheslav Hladkov reported in the morning about the shelling of a number of settlements and the activity of "enemy" UAVs. He also announced at least 12 wounded civilians and the continuation of the "counter-terrorist operation" regime. According to him, the cleanup is in progress — residents of the city of Graivoron and eight surrounding villages have been evicted.

Putinʼs spokesman Dmytro Peskov has already expressed "deep concern" over the raid by Russian volunteers.