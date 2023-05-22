To create a “safety lane”. The MDI confirmed that the “Freedom of Russia” legion and the RVC are conducting an operation in Belgorod region

The Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine confirmed the raid of the Legion "Freedom of Russia" and the "Russian Volunteer Corps" (RVC) in Belgorod region.
In a comment to "Babel" the representative of the Ukrainian SSR Andriy Yusov stated that the offensive in the region is carried out exclusively by fighters of the Legion and RVC — that is, citizens of Russia. They are vacating their territory and creating a "security zone" to protect Ukrainian civilians from shelling. He called the raid a natural consequence of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The Legion and the RVC declared that they had "liberated" the village of Kozinka, and the assembled units allegedly entered the town of Graivoron.
The legion also reports on the "liberation" of the village of Gora-Podil, which is outside the village of Kozinka. Battles for the city of Graivoron have begun.
The governor of Belgorod region Vyacheslav Hladkov confirmed the fighting with "sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine".
Russian public reports about fighting in the areas of Kozinka, Glotove and Gora-Podil settlements.
Preliminary, the border crossing point of Graivoron was destroyed.
- On the morning of May 22, the "Russian Volunteer Corps" announced that it had entered the territory of Russia and was carrying out combat missions there. RVC published several videos in which fighters can be seen against the background of road signs in the settlements of Lyubimovka, Bezlyudovka, Churovychy, Belgorod and Bryansk regions.
- The Legion "Freedom of Russia" also published a video in which it called on residents of the border regions of Russia to stay at home and not to resist.
- After that, videos of shelling, probably of the Graivoron checkpoint, as well as fighters with equipment, began to appear on social networks. The video also captured the operation of military helicopters and at least one tank with the flag of Ukraine.