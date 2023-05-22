The RVC and the Legion “Freedom of Russia” informed about the start of the operation in the Belgorod and Bryansk regions of Russia

The "Russian Volunteer Corps" (RVC), which is probably subordinate to the Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, said that it had entered the territory of Russia and was carrying out combat missions there.

RVC has published several videos in which you can see fighters against the background of road signs of Lyubimovka, Bezlyudovka, Churovychi settlements of Belgorod and Bryansk regions.

Another video from the RVC shows a fighter with a chevron of the far-right Ukrainian organization "Tradition and Order" against the background of a moving armored car.

The Legion "Freedom of Russia" also published a video in which it called on residents of the border regions of Russia to stay at home and not to resist.

Meanwhile, a video from the alleged border crossing point of Graivoron in the Belgorod region is being published on social networks. It is claimed that an FSB border post is on fire there.

It is not yet known whether the actions of the fighters are related to the events at the checkpoint. The governor of the Bryansk region Vyacheslav Hladkov informed about the massive shelling of the Graivoronskyi district. He claims that no one was allegedly injured, but did not provide any details.

The Russian Telegram channel Shot writes about a "fierce battle with the Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group (SRG)" on the border of the Belgorod region near the village of Dronivka. On both sides, "military equipment was allegedly involved, several drones were spotted in the sky."