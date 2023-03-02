“Ukrainian SRG” in Bryansk region: the Russian Federation says about an attack on Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine deny it

On the morning of March 2, Russia informed about an attack by a Ukrainian sabotage group (SRG) on the villages of Sushany and Lyubechane in the Bryansk region. At the same time, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Operational Command "North" called it a Russian provocation and denied the involvement of the Ukrainian army.

Russian mass media and Telegram channels wrote about it, and it was also officially confirmed by the Russian FSB.

The Baza channel reported on the alleged undermining of an electric substation and a gas station. They also wrote about the alleged taking of hostages, killings and injuries of civilians, including children. But local authorities denied most of these reports.

The Kremlin informed about a terrorist attack. Putinʼs spokesman Dmytro Peskov said that he canceled his trip to the Stavropol Territory, but did not confirm the urgent meeting of the Security Council. It will take place tomorrow, as planned.

The State Border Service of Ukraine, the "North" command and the Presidentʼs Office called it a provocation. The General Staff emphasized that the Armed Forces conduct combat operations exclusively on the territory of Ukraine. However, to "Hromadske" the representative of the MDI called the event "a continuation of the transformation of Russia and its purification."

The "Russian Volunteer Corps" (RVC) took responsibility for the incident. According to open sources, the RVC is a military unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which was formed from Russian volunteers in August 2022. He is a member of the International Legion of Territorial Defence Forces.

The publication "Vazhnye istorii" ["Important Stories"] writes that it spoke with one of the participants of the event. A soldier of the corps confirmed that the RVC entered the territory of the Bryansk region.

“I just got from there. There were 45 of us on this task. They entered, filmed, and ambushed two IFVs. No injured children were seen. But there was one injured border guard. No hostages were taken," he noted.