Intelligence: Russia is removing nuclear munitions from a storage facility in the Belgorod region

In the Belgorod region of Russia, an evacuation has begun at the Belgorod-22 facility, where the Russians store ammunition for nuclear weapons.

On May 22, the representative of the Ukrainian military intelligence, Andriy Yusov, stated this on the air of the telethon.

Military unit 25624 is located at the Belhorod-22 facility.

Yusov partially confirmed the evacuation of the entire population from the region, and called the raid by the "Freedom of Russia" legion and the "Russian Volunteer Corps" an "internal conflict" of the Russian Federation.

Meanwhile, the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, has already reported eight injured civilians, "battles with saboteurs continue" in the border villages of Kozinka and Glotovo. According to Gladkov, most of the residents have already left the district, and the situation in the Graivoronsky district "continues to remain tense."

Before that, the "counter-terrorist regime" was introduced in the Belgorod region, which involves checking the documents of civilians and stopping the work of dangerous industries and organizations that use explosives, radioactive and chemical substances.