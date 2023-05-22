Intelligence: Russia is removing nuclear munitions from a storage facility in the Belgorod region

In the Belgorod region of Russia, an evacuation has begun at the Belgorod-22 facility, where the Russians store ammunition for nuclear weapons.
On May 22, the representative of the Ukrainian military intelligence, Andriy Yusov, stated this on the air of the telethon.
Military unit 25624 is located at the Belhorod-22 facility.
Yusov partially confirmed the evacuation of the entire population from the region, and called the raid by the "Freedom of Russia" legion and the "Russian Volunteer Corps" an "internal conflict" of the Russian Federation.
Meanwhile, the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, has already reported eight injured civilians, "battles with saboteurs continue" in the border villages of Kozinka and Glotovo. According to Gladkov, most of the residents have already left the district, and the situation in the Graivoronsky district "continues to remain tense."
Before that, the "counter-terrorist regime" was introduced in the Belgorod region, which involves checking the documents of civilians and stopping the work of dangerous industries and organizations that use explosives, radioactive and chemical substances.
- On May 22, the "Russian Volunteer Corps" announced that it had entered the territory of Russia and was carrying out combat missions there. RDK has published several videos in which you can see fighters against the background of road signs of Lyubimovka, Bezlyudovka, Churovychy settlements of Belgorod and Bryansk regions. After that, videos of shelling, probably of the "Grayvoron" checkpoint, as well as fighters with equipment, began to appear on social networks. The video also captured the operation of military helicopters and at least one tank with the flag of Ukraine.
- In a comment to "Babel" the representative of the Ukrainian SSR Andriy Yusov stated that the offensive in the region is carried out exclusively by fighters of the Legion and RDK — that is, citizens of Russia. They are vacating their territory and creating a "security zone" to protect Ukrainian civilians from shelling. He called the raid a natural consequence of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.