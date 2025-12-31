Babel sources: GUR and SBSU attacked the Tuapse oil terminal and the Tuapse refinery in Russia

The Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) and the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBSU) attacked the Tuapse marine oil terminal and the Tuapse Oil Refinery in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation.

This was reported to Babel by intelligence sources.

The military struck the AVT-12 primary oil processing unit of the Tuapse Refinery, as well as the transport pipelines and equipment of the marine oil terminal.

According to intelligence, the Tuapse Refinery has processed almost 12 million tons of oil per year to date and has significantly impacted the Russian armyʼs ability to fight. Tuapse is the only oil refinery on the Russian Black Sea coast.

Russian authorities said the attack injured two people and damaged five homes, one of the portʼs piers, and equipment at the refinery. The fire at the refinery, which covered 300 square meters, has reportedly been extinguished.

On December 12, Ukrainian GUR drones struck a Russian An-26 military transport plane and two radar systems of the occupiers in Crimea.

