Ukrainian drones struck a Russian An-26 military transport plane and two radar systems of the occupiers in Crimea.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense.

The drones attacked the An-26 plane as the occupiers were preparing for takeoff, hitting the left turboprop engine. As a result, it was unable to take off.

The morning briefing of the General Staff also mentioned a destroyed plane, but it did not specify which one.

In addition, the GUR drones burned two expensive Russian radar systems in occupied Crimea — the “Nebo-M” radar and the 64N6E radar hidden in the dome, which served as the "eyes" for the enemy S-300 and S-400 complexes.

Also, the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the shores of the Caspian Sea, with the help of the rebel movement, attacked two Russian ships — the "Composer Rachmaninoff" and the "Askar-Sarydzha". The Russians use them to transport weapons and military equipment.

