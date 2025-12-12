Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko denied information about his resignation that was being spread online

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko said that he has not resigned and does not intend to do so. He denied claims that have been circulating in Telegram channels.

He wrote about this on social media.

Kravchenko says he is "in his place" and continues to perform his duties as Prosecutor General.

He also emphasized that he knows "everyone who is currently working against him and the prosecutorʼs office as an institution", and stated that he "will come after each one personally".

"I am staying where I promised to be, where it is most difficult. Letʼs keep working, letʼs not relax," the Prosecutor General wrote.

Who is Ruslan Kravchenko?

Ruslan Kravchenko became the Prosecutor General of Ukraine in June 2025. He replaced Andriy Kostin, who was dismissed from his post after a scandal involving fake disabilities that prosecutors issued for themselves.

In a speech to the Verkhovna Rada, Kravchenko pledged to be politically independent and make only fair decisions, not using his position for political persecution. He wants to restore trust in the prosecutorʼs office and return it to its role as "coordinator of the work of all law enforcement agencies".

Since 2021, Kravchenko has been the head of the Bucha District Prosecutorʼs Office, participated in the competition for the head of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau.

From April 2023, he headed the Kyiv District Military Administration until he was dismissed at the end of December 2024. At the same time, Kravchenko was appointed head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine.