Ukrainian military attacked two Russian ships in the Caspian Sea. Rebels helped

The Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked two ships used by Russia for military purposes off the coast of the Caspian Sea.

This was reported by SOF.

The ships "Composer Rachmaninoff" and "Askar-Sarydzha", which are used by the Russians to transport weapons and military equipment, were under attack.

Both vessels are under US sanctions for participating in the supply of military cargo between Iran and Russia.

The military was assisted in the operation by rebels from the Black Spark movement — they provided detailed information about the route and cargo of the Russian ships.

The rebel movement says the consequences of the attack are "very serious".

Also this week, long-range Ukrainian drones attacked a Russian oil platform at the Vladimir Filanovsky field in the Caspian Sea. The platform produces about 120 000 barrels of oil per day, as well as natural gas.

