Ukrainian drones attacked an oil platform in the Caspian Sea

This week, long-range Ukrainian drones attacked a Russian oil production platform at the Vladimir Filanovsky field in the Caspian Sea.

A number of Ukrainian media outlets, as well as foreign ones such as CNN and Reuters, wrote about this on the morning of December 11.

The platform, owned by oil giant “Lukoil-Nizhnevolzhskneft”, is located on the largest oil field in the Russian part of the Caspian Sea. It produces about 120 000 barrels of oil per day, as well as natural gas.

This is the first damage to Russian oil infrastructure in the Caspian Sea, located more than 700 kilometers from the state border of Ukraine. At least 4 hits to the platform were recorded. Oil and gas production from more than 20 wells was completely stopped.