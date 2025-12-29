The US is considering security guarantees for Ukraine for 50 years, the peace plan will be put to a referendum

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke with journalists about possible security guarantees from the United States for 50 years and a peace plan that will be put to a referendum.

Safety guarantees

The US has agreed to strong security guarantees for Ukraine for 15 years. Ukraine is proposing to consider extending the guarantees for 30-50 years, as we have been at war for almost 15 years. The US President Donald Trump said he would consider it.

The issue of Ukraineʼs integration into the EU is another mandatory part of security guarantees, Zelensky emphasized.

Trumpʼs conversation with Putin

During the conversation, Trump discussed all 20 points of the plan with Putin, the conversation was long. He said what Putin is ready for, but the Ukrainian president has not yet disclosed the details. However, it is important for Ukraine that Putinʼs words match his actions.

Upcoming meetings

First, Ukraine plans to hold a meeting at the level of state advisors. Next, a meeting is planned at the level of European leaders, the "Coalition of the Willing", then a meeting with European leaders and Trump in January. After that, there will be a meeting with the Russians.

"The technical group to develop the 20-point plan should be quadrilateral: the document should be signed by Ukraine, Europe, America, and Russia," the president noted.

End of martial law

Security guarantees are needed to end martial law. These guarantees should include monitoring and the presence of partners. When Ukraine receives security guarantees, it will be a signal that the war is over.

The date of the end of martial law will also be influenced by the decision of the commanders of the Ukrainian army — they must confirm that all the infrastructure is ready for this.

"A ceasefire in itself does not mean the end of the war, since without security guarantees, the risk of repeated aggression from Russia remains," Zelensky said.

About the peace plan

They want to put the 20-point plan to a referendum because it is important that the people of Ukraine support it. Holding a referendum requires at least 60 days of a complete ceasefire and proper security infrastructure, which Russia is currently not agreeing to.

"Security guarantees must be supported by the US Congress and the Ukrainian Parliament, and the 20-point plan to end the war must be ratified in a nationwide referendum," the President of Ukraine emphasized.

Donetsk region

There is currently no detailed concept for a free economic zone in the Donetsk region. Russia wants Ukrainian troops to completely withdraw from the region, but Ukraine will act in accordance with its interests.

Meeting with Putin

Zelensky is ready to meet with the Russian leader, but it is important that his words and actions match. Now Putin is telling Trump that he is ready for peace, but continues to attack Ukraine.

"I told Trump that, on the one hand, Putin is telling the US president that he wants to end the war and that this is his desire, and on the other hand, all his messages in the media are that he is ready and wants to continue the war," Zelensky noted.

International troops in Ukraine

"The presence of international troops in Ukraine is a strengthening of the security guarantees that our partners are already offering us," the Ukrainian president said.

According to him, this is the confidence of Ukrainian citizens, businesses, and investors that Putin will not come again with aggression against Ukraine.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.