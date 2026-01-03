Trump said that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife were detained and taken out of the country

The US President Donald Trump reported that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores have been detained and taken out of the country.

He wrote about this in Truth Social.

According to the US leader, his country "successfully carried out a large-scale operation against Venezuela and its leader".

He noted that the operation was carried out jointly with US law enforcement agencies.

Trump also reported a press conference at Mar-a-Lago. It will take place at 6:00 PM Kyiv time.

Later, Utah Senator Mike Lee informed that Nicolas Maduro would be tried in the United States.

He spoke with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who noted that the nighttime operation was conducted "to protect and secure the personnel executing the arrest warrant".

At least seven explosions rocked Caracas, Venezuela, on the night of January 3. According to media reports, the strikes, ordered by Donald Trump, targeted military facilities in the country, including the La Carlota and Fuerte Tiuna air bases, the La Guaira seaport, the home of the defense minister, and the El Volcan signal antenna.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro declared a state of emergency across the country. At least 11 facilities were estimated to have been hit, including the parliament building. CNN reported that the US Senate Committee on Defense was not notified of the operation in advance.

The worsening of relations between the US and Venezuela

Relations between Venezuela and the United States have deteriorated significantly in recent months. The US military has repeatedly attacked boats off the coast of Venezuela that were allegedly transporting drugs. The administration explains such steps by combating the fentanyl epidemic in the United States — deaths related to this drug have increased significantly in recent years.

In total, the Americans attacked 25 ships in the Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea. At least 95 people died in these attacks.

In November, the US reported the launch of a military operation off Venezuela called Southern Spear, aimed at “fighting narco-terrorists” in South America. According to CNN, more than a dozen US warships and nearly 15 000 troops have been deployed to the region.

Most Americans oppose intervention. A CBS News poll found that 70% of respondents do not support US military action in Venezuela. Despite this, on November 22, the United States conducted its largest show of force near Venezuelaʼs borders: F/A-18E fighter jets, B-52s, and a reconnaissance aircraft appeared near its coast.

The Trump administration also designated the Venezuelan president and his government as members of a foreign terrorist organization on November 24. This gives the US the ability to impose additional sanctions on the assets and logistics of his political regime.

Nicolas Maduro has been linked to a sprawling drug trafficking network within the Venezuelan Armed Forces, the Cartel de los Soles, which smuggles drugs to the United States and Europe.

CNN, citing sources, reported on November 30 that Maduro had hinted that he was ready to step down eventually, but had agreed to do so no sooner than 18 months later. The White House insisted on his immediate removal.

On December 16, three boats in the eastern Pacific Ocean were attacked by the US Navy, which the US military said were carrying drugs. At least eight people were killed.

