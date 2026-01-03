At least seven explosions rock Venezuelaʼs capital amid escalation with US

On January 3, at least seven explosions were heard in Caracas (Venezuela). Witnesses also reported seeing planes flying low over the city.

This is reported by the AP.

After the explosions, residents of different areas of the city took to the streets and tried to understand what was happening.

There has been no official comment from the Venezuelan government at this time.

According to Reuters, after the explosions, the southern part of the city, located near a large military base, was left without electricity.

CBS News journalist Jennifer Jacobs, citing sources, said that Donald Trump ordered attacks on targets in Venezuela as part of an intensified campaign against the regime of President Nicolas Maduro.

Separately, CBS sources said the Trump administration was aware of the bombings, but did not provide further comment.

The president of Colombia, which borders Venezuela, Gustavo Petro wrote that "Caracas is under attack".

“Warn the world: Venezuela has been attacked!” his post on X reads.

The developments come amid recent actions by the US military, which has claimed to have struck boats allegedly used for drug smuggling. The US President Donald Trump has also repeatedly warned that the US is preparing to take new measures against alleged drug trafficking networks in Venezuela and that land strikes will begin "soon".

The worsening of relations between the US and Venezuela

Relations between Venezuela and the United States have deteriorated significantly in recent months. The US military has repeatedly attacked boats off the coast of Venezuela that were allegedly transporting drugs. The administration explains such steps by combating the fentanyl epidemic in the United States — deaths related to this drug have increased significantly in recent years.

In total, the Americans attacked 25 ships in the Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea. At least 95 people died in these attacks.

In November, the US reported the launch of a military operation off Venezuela called Southern Spear, aimed at “fighting narco-terrorists” in South America. According to CNN, more than a dozen US warships and nearly 15 000 troops have been deployed to the region.

Most Americans oppose intervention. A CBS News poll found that 70% of respondents do not support US military action in Venezuela. Despite this, on November 22, the United States conducted its largest show of force near Venezuelaʼs borders: F/A-18E fighter jets, B-52s, and a reconnaissance aircraft appeared near its coast.

The Trump administration also designated the Venezuelan president and his government as members of a foreign terrorist organization on November 24. This gives the US the ability to impose additional sanctions on the assets and logistics of his political regime.

Nicolas Maduro has been linked to a sprawling drug trafficking network within the Venezuelan Armed Forces, the Cartel de los Soles, which smuggles drugs to the United States and Europe.

CNN, citing sources, reported on November 30 that Maduro had hinted that he was ready to step down eventually, but had agreed to do so no sooner than 18 months later. The White House insisted on his immediate removal.

On December 16, three boats in the eastern Pacific Ocean were attacked by the US Navy, which the US military said were carrying drugs. At least eight people were killed.

