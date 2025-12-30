Mandatory evacuation of 14 border villages has been declared in the Chernihiv region

The authorities of the Chernihiv region have declared a mandatory evacuation of 14 border villages. These are the Novhorod-Siverska, Semenivska, Snovska, and Horodnyanska communities.

This is written by the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Vyacheslav Chaus.

The border region of the region is under daily shelling. This year, a little over 1 400 residents have left the border region, but almost 300 people still remain there.

Residents of 14 settlements will be informed about the assembly points. Special evacuation routes have been developed for evacuation, and transport is available. Resettlement of evacuees is a mandatory condition, and they are guaranteed places for temporary residence.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.