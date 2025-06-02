Zelensky signed the law on joining the roaming zone with the European Union — further decision for the EU

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed Law No. 12150 on the implementation of EU norms on electronic communications.

This is stated in the billʼs card on the parliamentʼs website.

As noted by the National Commission for State Regulation of Electronic Communications (NCREC), with the signing of this law, Ukraine has completed its "homework" on legislative and regulatory approximation to EU law in the field of roaming. This creates the necessary conditions for integration into the EU Digital Single Market in the roaming sector.

The next step is to submit the law to the European Commission for a formal assessment of its compliance with European Union law. In the event of a positive conclusion, the European Commission may initiate a decision on the mutual granting of the internal market regime for roaming between the EU and Ukraine, which will effectively mean full adherence to the RLAH policy.

With Ukraineʼs accession to this policy, Ukrainians will be able to use roaming services at the price of their home tariff when traveling to EU countries. The cost of tariffs or conditions will not differ depending on the country of stay in the EU.

Currently, Ukrainians in the EU are temporarily enjoying free roaming. Mobile operators introduced it on a voluntary basis after Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

In June last year, Volodymyr Zelensky signed the law on a Single Roaming Area with the EU. The implementation of European roaming legislation was one of the conditions for Ukraineʼs European integration in the field of electronic communications.

