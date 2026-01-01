GUR: The RDK Commander Denis Kapustin is alive

The Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced on January 1 that the commander of the "Russian Volunteer Corps" (RDK) Denis Kapustin is alive. A week ago, his death was reported on the Zaporizhzhia front.

This is stated in the message of GUR.

They said that the assassination of the RDK commander, also known as Denis Nikitin, or “WhiteRex”, was ordered by the Russian special services and allocated $500 000 for this.

But the commanderʼs life was saved thanks to a Ukrainian intelligence operation that lasted over a month. GUR established the circle of those who ordered the crime and the perpetrators.

Kapustin is currently in Ukraine and is preparing to continue performing combat missions. The head of GUR Kyrylo Budanov, personally congratulated the commander of RDK "on his return to life".

The money that the Russians allocated to order his assassination will be used to strengthen the GUR special forces.

