Ukraine will join the EU roaming area from January 1, 2026

Ukraineʼs visa-free roaming with the European Union will come into effect on January 1, 2026. The European Commission has already approved visa-free roaming for Ukraine.

The Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported this during a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.

The government has approved the decision of the Ukraine-EU Association Committee on the mutual opening of the roaming sector. This is part of the final step to make the roaming visa-free regime work.

Ukrainians traveling to the EU and EU citizens visiting Ukraine will be able to use mobile communications — calls, SMS and mobile internet — at their usual domestic rates. In addition, they will have the same quality and speed of mobile communications as at home. Calls to emergency services will remain free.

The Prime Minister emphasized that this is an important step in Ukraineʼs European integration and is confirmation of its gradual entry into the digital space of the European Union.

In June 2025, Ukraine officially notified the EU of the full alignment of its roaming legislation with European standards, a key condition for access to the EU roaming zone. President Volodymyr Zelensky signed the law on joining the roaming zone with the European Union on June 2.

Currently, Ukrainians in the EU are temporarily enjoying free roaming. Mobile operators introduced it on a voluntary basis after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The current agreement between Ukrainian and European operators will be extended until December 31, 2025 — Ukrainians and Europeans will continue to enjoy the benefits of a common roaming area until Ukraine finally joins the EU roaming area.

