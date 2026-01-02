Zelensky signed decrees appointing Budanov as head of the Presidentʼs Office, and Ivashchenko as head of GUR

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky officially appointed Kyrylo Budanov as head of the Presidentʼs Office, and Oleh Ivashchenko as head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense.

This is stated in the decrees published on the website of the Presidentʼs Office.

All documents are dated January 2:

Decree No. 3/2026 — on the dismissal of Kyrylo Budanov from the position of the head of the General Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Decree No. 5/2026 — on the appointment of Kyrylo Budanov as the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Decree No. 6/2026 — on the dismissal of Oleh Ivashchenko from the position of the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

Decree No. 7/2026 — on the appointment of Oleh Ivashchenko as the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Earlier on January 2, Zelensky reported that Kyrylo Budanov would replace Andriy Yermak as the new head of the Office of the President. The Office told reporters that "all formal procedures" on this issue have now been completed.

The President noted that Ivashchenko will head the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. In addition, he announced the replacement of the head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

The new candidate will be presented by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko. At the same time, the current head of SBSU Serhiy Deyneko will continue to work in the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

