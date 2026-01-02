Zelensky named who will head GUR instead of Budanov, and reported the replacement of the head of the State Border Service

The head of the Foreign Intelligence Service (FIS) of Ukraine Oleh Ivashchenko will head the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) instead of Kyrylo Budanov, who became head of the Presidentʼs Office (OP).

This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Telegram.

According to the president, Ivashchenko will continue to work to limit Russiaʼs military and economic potential, in particular through control over oil exports and military production.

Also, the head of the State Border Service of Ukraine (SBSU) will be replaced in the near future. The new candidate will be presented by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko. At the same time, the current head of SBSU Serhiy Deyneko will continue to work within the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Earlier, Zelensky reported that the new head of the Office of the President, replacing Andriy Yermak, will be Kyrylo Budanov. There is no decree on the appointment on the Officeʼs website yet. The Office told reporters that "all formal procedures" on this issue have now been completed.

