Tchaikovskyʼs name removed from the National Academy of Music of Ukraine

The Ministry of Culture renamed the National Music Academy of Ukraine named after P. I. Tchaikovsky and removed the name of the Russian composer from the title.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Culture.

The basis for the renaming was the expert opinion of the Expert Commission of the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance. The Commission determined that the use of the name of Pyotr Tchaikovsky in the name of the institution is a symbol of Russian imperial policy and does not comply with current legislation.

Now the rector of the Academy must submit the new version of the Statute and ensure the implementation of all procedures related to the name change. Amendments will also be made to the founding documents and the contract of the head of the institution.

The Ministry of Culture emphasized that the renaming does not affect the status, educational process, or artistic activities of the Academy, but is only part of the state policy of decolonization.

The next step will be a public discussion with the institutionʼs staff, the expert community, and the public on the issue of assigning a new name to the National Academy of Music of Ukraine.

The discussion around the name of the National Music Academy of Ukraine has been ongoing since April 2022. It was initiated by Olena Korchova, a professor at the Department of History of World Music, and later supported by students.

In June 2022, the institution held a meeting of the academic council, where it considered the possibility of renaming. But at the vote, it was decided to keep Tchaikovskyʼs name. In protest, teachers, including Korchova, began to resign from the institution.

