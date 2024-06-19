"Nova Post" opened branches in the Czech cities of Pilsen and Pardubice. There are also post offices in three other cities in the Czech Republic — in Prague, Brno and Liberec.

Babel was informed about this in the press service of the company.

In the new branches, users can receive and send parcels weighing up to 30 kg to or from Ukraine, as well as to/from any European country where there is a Novaya Poshta branch, except for Moldova, Romania and Great Britain.

In Pilsen, the branch operates at Mikulášské nám. 630/2, 326 00, and in Pardubice — Sladkovského 458, 530 02. Both branches are open from Monday to Saturday.

The delivery time from Ukraine is from five working days. Customers can also order delivery by courier to any address in Pilsen or Pardubice — this is paid extra. Next they want to open branches in the cities of Ostrava, Mlada Boleslav and Cesky Budejovice.