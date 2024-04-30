“Nova Post” opened its first branch in Spain

Spain became the 12th European country in which “Nova Post” opened a branch. Delivery time from Ukraine is from 8 days.
This was reported by the press service of “Nova Post”.
The first Spanish branch of "Nova Post" opened in Barcelona at the address C/Gran de Sant Andreu, 413, Sant Andreu, 08030. The branch accepts shipments up to 100 kg and is open every day.
The cost of delivery from Ukraine to Spain to the branch:
- documents up to 1 kg — UAH 1 000;
- parcels up to 2 kg — UAH 1 050;
- parcels up to 10 kg — UAH 1 700;
- parcels up to 30 kg — UAH 3 000;
- cargo from 30 to 1 000 kg — 120 hryvnias for each kilogram.
In May, the address service will start working — it will be possible to send and deliver goods up to 1 000 kg to any address in Spain by courier. Delivery by courier is paid additionally +100 UAH for shipments up to 30 kg, or +120 UAH for every 100 kg.