“Nova Post” opened its branch in the tenth country of Europe

"Nova Post" opened its first branch and launched courier delivery in Hungary. This is already the tenth European country where "Nova Post" has started, the press service informed Babel.

In this branch, you can not only get fast delivery services, but also use it as a co-working space for the Ukrainian community.

"This is a place where Ukrainians and Ukrainian entrepreneurs can meet, work, exchange ideas, learn the language, attend qualification courses, trainings and lectures," noted co-owner of “Nova Post” Vyacheslav Klymov.

The first “Nova Post” office is located in Budapest at 1066, Teréz. körút 8. In it, clients can receive and send documents, parcels and cargo up to 100 kg to Ukraine. The branch is open every day. The delivery time from Ukraine to Hungary is from 5 days.

The cost of delivery from Ukraine to Hungary is:

documents — UAH 250;

parcels up to 2 kg — UAH 400;

parcels up to 10 kg — 600 hryvnias;

parcels up to 30 kg — UAH 1,200;

cargo from 30 to 100 kg — 40 hryvnias for each kilogram.

Delivery by “Nova Post” couriers to any address throughout Hungary is also available for customers. You can call the courier through the website and mobile application. Delivery by courier is paid additionally +100 UAH for shipments up to 30 kg or +250 UAH for every 100 kg.