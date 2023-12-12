The first “Nova Post” branch was opened in Italy

The Ukrainian postal operator “Nova Post” opened a branch in Milan, Italy.

The press service writes about it.

The “Nova Post” Office in Milan will operate at Viale Monte Nero, 72 (on the corner of Via Augusto Anfossi, 2). It will be possible to send and receive documents and parcels up to 100 kilograms from Ukraine there.

Working hours: on weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and on weekends from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

"Nova Post" began active international expansion into European countries in 2022, already during a full-scale war. Now its European division Nova Post has branches in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Germany, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Hungary.