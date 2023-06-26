“Nova Poshta” opened its first branch in Romania

"Nova Poshta" opened the first branch in Romania, in the city of Bucharest at the address B-dul Unirii 47 A, Sector 3. There you can receive and send documents and parcels up to 30 kg. The branch will work from Monday to Saturday.

"Babel" was informed about this in the press service of the company.

This is the first country in which the company started providing delivery services to Ukraine and Moldova. The delivery time from Romania to Ukraine is from five days, and between Romania and Moldova — from three days.

The cost of delivery from Ukraine to Romania:

documents — UAH 250;

parcels up to 2 kg — UAH 400;

parcels up to 10 kg — 600 hryvnias;

parcels up to 30 kg — UAH 1 200.

The opening of the branch was attended by Lucia Mursa, advisor in economic and commercial affairs from the Embassy of the Republic of Moldova in Romania and Ihor Prokopchuk, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine in Romania. They were the first to send postcards from the department to Ukraine.