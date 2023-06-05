The “Nova Poshta” office opened its first branch in the Czech Republic

The “Nova Poshta” opened its first branch in the Czech Republic, in the city of Prague. Address: Pod Višňovkou 1664/29. The branch works daily and accepts parcels and cargo weighing up to 1 000 kg.

The cost of delivery from Ukraine to the Czech Republic:

documents — UAH 250;

parcels up to 2 kg — UAH 400;

parcels up to 10 kg — UAH 600;

parcels up to 30 kg — UAH 1 200;

cargo from 31 kg to 1 000 kg — UAH 40 per 1 kg of weight.

The delivery time is from 5 working days.