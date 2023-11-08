Five new “Nova Post” branches opened in Germany

"Nova Post" opened five new branches in Germany — in Munich, Dresden, Frankfurt am Main and Cologne.

Babel was informed about this in the press service of the company.

Currently, there are seven branches of the postal operator in Germany, including two in Berlin (there are two) and one in Hamburg.

By the end of the year, the company plans to open 13 more branches in Düsseldorf, Dortmund, Stuttgart, Hanover, Bremen and other cities.

Soon, it will also be possible to receive parcels at partner post offices.