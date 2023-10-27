“Nova Post” opened its first branch in Latvia

"Nova Post" opened its first branch and launched its own courier delivery in Latvia — the third country in the Baltic States and the eighth country in Europe.

The first branch of "Nova Post" is open every day at the address: city of Riga, Tērbatas iela 30, Centra rajons, Rīga, LV-1011. You can send and receive documents, parcels and cargo up to 100 kg at the branch.

Delivery from Ukraine to Latvia takes from 5 days, and the cost of the service is:

documents — UAH 250;

parcels up to 2 kg — UAH 400;

parcels up to 10 kg — 600 hryvnias;

parcels up to 30 kg — UAH 1 200;

cargo from 30 to 100 kg — 40 hryvnias for each kilogram.

"Nova Post" courier delivery to any address throughout Latvia is also available for customers. You can call the courier through the website and mobile application. Delivery or pick-up by courier from the address is paid additionally +100 UAH for shipments up to 30 kg and +250 UAH for every 100 kg.