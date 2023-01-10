”Nova Poshta” opened the first freight department in Poland. From there people can send parcels weighing up to 1000 kg

The Ukrainian largest private postal operator Nova Poshta opened the first freight department in Poland. From there people can send a parcel weighing up to 1000 kg.

The press service of the company writes about it.

From the cargo compartment, it will be possible to send both large suitcases with personal belongings and bulky equipment, for example, generators or batteries. Delivery can be ordered to the address of another cargo department in Ukraine or to the recipientʼs address.

The term of delivery of large cargoes will be similar to that of small ones — starting from five days. The freight department is located at the address: Jana Olbrachta, 94, 01-102, Warszawa. It works every day.

In three months, Nova Poshta has already opened 18 departments in Poland: six in Warsaw, two in Krakow, Lublin, Gdańsk, Wrocław, Poznań, and one in Rzeszów and Łódź. Addresses and work schedule of branches in Poland can be found at this link.