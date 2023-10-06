“Nova Poshta” opened its first branch in Slovakia, the sixth EU country

"Nova Poshta" in Slovakia opened the first branch and its own courier delivery. Slovakia became the sixth country of the European Union, where the companyʼs branches were established.
The first branch operates in the city of Bratislava, Dunajská 7495/14, 82108. In it, private clients and businesses can receive documents, parcels and cargo up to 100 kg from Ukraine and send them to Ukraine. The branch is open every day.
"Nova Poshta" courier delivery to any address throughout Slovakia is also available for Ukrainians. You can call a courier through the Nova Post website and mobile application. Delivery from Slovakia to Ukraine — from 5 days.
The cost of delivery from Slovakia to Ukraine is:
- documents — €12;
- parcels up to 2 kg — €15;
- parcels up to 10 kg — €20;
- parcels up to 30 kg — €35;
- parcels from 30 to 100 kg — €1.2 per kg.
Delivery or collection by courier is paid additionally: €3 for shipments up to 30 kg or €8 per kg for shipments from 31 to 100 kg.
- "Nova Poshta" has already opened 62 branches in Poland, Lithuania, the Czech Republic, Romania, Germany and Moldova.