“Nova Poshta” opened its first branch in Slovakia, the sixth EU country

"Nova Poshta" in Slovakia opened the first branch and its own courier delivery. Slovakia became the sixth country of the European Union, where the companyʼs branches were established.

The first branch operates in the city of Bratislava, Dunajská 7495/14, 82108. In it, private clients and businesses can receive documents, parcels and cargo up to 100 kg from Ukraine and send them to Ukraine. The branch is open every day.